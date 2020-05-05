Judge strikes down school voucher law, declaring it unconstitutional

“I get so tired of hearing, you know, people from outside this community saying ‘Hey, let us come in here and save these poor little black children.’ No. Give us the resources so that we can save our own children,” said Parkinson. “If the policies are so great, then why are these affluent communities not getting these policies? Because if they’re so great, everybody would want them. But they know if these policies are directed into their communities, it would devastate their public school system.”