Memphis City Council approves ordinance on first reading to require wearing of face coverings amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For weeks public health officials in Shelby County have been urging members of the public to wear a mask. Memphis City Council members could make it a requirement in the city.
"I think we should look at it, play it out and see where we go in two weeks," said Dr. Jeff Warren
Tuesday, the Memphis City Council advanced an ordinance on first reading with 11 yes votes that would require the wearing of masks or face coverings in the city during a public health emergency. Two council members abstained. The proposal did not receive any no votes.
Dr. Jeff Warren, a member of the city/county COVID-19 task force and a sponsor of the ordinance, said federal relief funds the city received through the CARES Act could be used to buy masks for all Memphians.
"A lot of people may not be able to afford this, so hopefully we can be able to use those funds to be able to purchase masks for regular citizens," he said.
The proposal got mixed support in committee Tuesday but ultimately ended up passing when back before the full council later that afternoon.
Issues raised by council members centered around how the mandate would be enforced.
"I do have some concerns about the ordinance, but I do believe it's important to the citizens," said council member Cheyenne Johnson.
The Shelby County Health Department said Tuesday that you should wear a mask or face covering any time you are out in the public interacting with other people and especially as the county enters phase one of its reopening plan.
"It is more-so designed to prevent you from spreading the virus even if you're not aware that you're infected," said Dr. Bruce Randolph, county health officer.
“It does take a while to get used to, but more and more people will get accustomed to it as we move forward,” said Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department.
A council ordinance takes three readings to go on the books. Tuesday’s meeting on the facial covering requirement was only the first, and it’s likely a lot on it could be changed. It could even be voted down by the third reading.
Other cities in the south do have similar measures. The city of Birmingham, Alabama enacted a face-covering ordinance that for right now runs through the middle of the month.
