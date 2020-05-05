Mid-South business headlines: Memphis-based company switches gears to aid in fight against COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-based company that typically handles IT Networking and camera-security tech is shifting its services to now offer businesses temperature screening technology.
Pro-scan Solutions whose goal is to help Memphis businesses with the new normal of coronavirus operations and it seems to require a lot of innovative thinking.
Meagan Nichols managing editor for the Memphis Business Journal says Pro-Scan Solution’s CEO noticed how other organizations like Ford and GE pivoted to make ventilators during this health crisis and wanted to find a way his business could help.
Pro-Scan settled on thermal imaging technology that could also help get some Memphians back to work.
“So they now have this new service where essentially they could have these gateways placed outside of buildings," said Nichols. “People pass through them, they’re scanned, their temperatures are read. So can they do about 20 people per minute.”
Nichols says now that businesses are reopening, this is a technology that is in demand drawing inquiries from across the U.S.
