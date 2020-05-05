Mid-South dentist offices ready to reopen with new guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If your dentist appointment was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak you can now reschedule. Starting Wednesday dentists offices are allowed to reopen in Tennessee.
For the past few weeks dentists were only able to perform emergency procedures, but now all procedures are back on.
"Well basically we can go back to normal tomorrow except that there are a lot of things that have changed,” said Dr. Kelli Dumas with The Downtown Dentist.
In order for dental offices to reopen they must follow American Dental Association guidelines. Dumas says the ADA has been helpful by providing a toolkit, which lists those guidelines.
Dumas says the first thing they will have to do is check a patient’s temperature and ask them to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, and then patients will have to fill out a COVID-19 form.
"So when you come in instead of asking our traditional medical history questions, this is a COVID-19 form, and it asks, you know have you been exposed to anyone? Do you have anyone in your family that has COVID-19?” said Dumas.
If your answer is yes, then you’ll have to reschedule your appointment after 14 days have passed.
Only 10 people will be allowed inside and offices should allow 15 minutes between patients to sterilize the station.
AS for PPE it will stay the same for dentists, but Dumas says it’s been difficult to get the equipment.
"My rep said there were no masks to be had, zero. We use what’s called a level three mask and there were none at all, I’ve never heard that,” said Dumas.
Dumas says she has enough PPE for about a month, and says it could last her longer because of the need to stagger patients.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.