No lay-offs, no tax increase; Mayor Strickland predicts severe revenue shortfalls in budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a two-week delay, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland presented his fiscal year 2021 budget and as predicted, it was pretty lean.
Tuesday, Strickland proposed a $77 million budget which is roughly $10 million less than the budget for 2020.
Here’s the good news, the Strickland is proposing no lay-offs and no tax increases. The bad news is city employees shouldn’t expect any raises in what he calls a tight budget year with little room for error.
“Today I am presenting to you a budget that I believe balances the challenges we face in what still remains a very uncertain year,” said Strickland during the city council’s virtual meeting.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to severely reduce tax collections.
“We need to be aware that the hit to our revenues may be worse than we expect or last into the 2022 budget,” he said.=
Strickland is estimating a more than $80 million revenue gap.
He suggests using about $19 million in reserves and stopping all new capital improvement projects.
Strickland suggests only moving forward with pivotal projects like the new Ed Rice Community Center and fire stations.
He’s also proposing cutting new funding to MATA and instead using grants to fund the city’s transit system to maintain basic services.
Strickland is still holding out hope that he’ll be able to use federal dollars from the CARES Act to help with the city’s projected revenue shortfalls.
Currently the $113 million must be used strictly for COVID-19 related expenses such as testing and face masks.
