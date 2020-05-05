Off and on clouds and cooler temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to break up through evening with a nice sunset expected. Temperatures will hover around 70 and then fall through the 60s. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph, then weaken to 5-10 after sunset.
TONIGHT: A few passing clouds with clearing in spots. Lows in the low 50s. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: It will be partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Lows at night with be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
FRIDAY: There will be another round of scattered showers or storms early Friday. No real severe threat at this time. They should move out by afternoon. High temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s. Lows Friday night will fall into the 40s behind the front.
WEEKEND: It will be sunny and dry over the weekend, but temperatures will hang out in the low to mid 60s with low temperatures in the low 40s.
