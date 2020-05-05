Restrictions on gyms to be lifted on Monday, May 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans will be allowed to pump iron and hit the treadmill at their local gyms next week.
At his daily news conference, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that restrictions on gyms, fitness centers, and indoor athletic facilities in Arkansas will be lifted on May 4.
The facilities, however, will have to follow these guidelines:
- Screening for staff and patrons
- No entry for those who’ve recently visited New Orleans, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or who’ve traveled overseas
- No entry for those with fever, symptoms or recent contact with a COVID-19 patient
- No entry for anyone with compromised immune systems or chronic diseases
- Face coverings for staff, patrons - except when actively exercising
- No pools, spas, showers, saunas to be opened
- Hand Sanitizer available
- Equipment sanitized after each use
- 12-foot distancings while working out and during training sessions, classes
- No personal contact
Thursday’s announcement follows Governor Hutchinson’s Wednesday’s announcement regarding restaurants being allowed to reopen at limited capacity. On Friday, the Governor is expected to announce the state’s decision on when beauty and barbershops can reopen.
An announcement pertaining to youth and teen sports will be made in mid-to-late May.
According to Hutchinson, the state had 3,255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. As of Thursday, 95 hospitalizations were reported and 61 deaths had been confirmed.
Here is the breakdown provided by Dr. Nate Smith of the ADH:
- 3,255 (1,888 active)
- 95 hospitalized, 23 on ventilators
- 61 deaths
- 1,305 recovered
- No new cases at Cummins Unit (13 hospitalized, 3 on vents)
At the press conference, Dr. Smith said he was pleased with the testing volume so far but believes that there is still room to improve.
Smith said some of the testing involves people who are getting elective procedures. The rules require people to get tested within 48 hours of a procedure being done.
Some hospitals are reporting issues with the turnaround in testing, but Smith said commercial labs like AEL Laboratories in Memphis, have helped with the increase.
Hutchinson said the state also reported the largest number of one-day tests performed in Arkansas. On Wednesday, 2,520 tests were conducted.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.