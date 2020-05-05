Scattered showers & drop in temperatures

REST OF THE WEEK: There will still be a few lingering clouds tomorrow morning, but we will have sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Clouds will build in on Thursday evening ahead of our next cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday morning through the afternoon, but rain should move out by that evening. High temperatures will slide into the mid-60s.