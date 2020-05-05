Scattered showers & drop in temperatures

Scattered showers will be possible through this afternoon, but you will have breaks in the rain. We will also see some sunshine late in the day, which will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 75. Winds will be northwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 52. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will still be a few lingering clouds tomorrow morning, but we will have sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Clouds will build in on Thursday evening ahead of our next cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday morning through the afternoon, but rain should move out by that evening. High temperatures will slide into the mid-60s.
WEEKEND: It will be sunny and dry over the weekend, but it will be much cooler with high temperatures about 10 degrees below average. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low temperatures will be in the 40s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.