Shelby Co. salons, barbershops face new normal as they prep to reopen

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Sanitizing, social distancing and strategizing took place in salons and barbershops across Shelby County Tuesday. For many, Wednesday is reopening day.
“We have professional licenses [to sanitize] and we know what to do,” Richard & Co. Salon Owner Dawn Vergara said. “We were trained for this situation.”
But extra sanitizing isn’t the only thing changing inside Shelby County salons and barbershops. To reopen Wednesday, Shelby County officials said all stations must be spaced six feet apart, employees and customers must wear masks and there can only be 50% occupancy.
“It’s going to slow business down a little bit, but as much as we been down, it will be good,” said Owner of Styling Castle Chris Vidal.
Customers are ready. In between distancing their stations and sanitizing to ready for reopening day, employees at Styling Castle in Cordova answered customers’ calls.
“They’re very excited,” Vidal said.
“[Customers] are begging to get in but we have to explain safety first,” Vergara said.
Richard & Co. Salon in Collierville will have a soft opening Wednesday which means they’ll operate at well under 50%.
“Just so we get the gist of it, get the flow. We’re going to do curbside check-in and temperature checks as well,” Vergara said.
Richard & Co. Salon is even taking things a step further. For the time being it won’t be blow-drying customers’ hair in an attempt to reduce the spread of contaminated airflow.
Other salons have decided to stop accepting cash to keep germs at bay.
Even with the strict protocols, Vergara and Vidal say they’re as booked as they can be in the age of coronavirus.
For now, it’s the new normal.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.