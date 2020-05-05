Wolfchase Galleria scheduled to reopen May 9 with new safety protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wolfchase Galleria is reopening after coronavirus shut the doors to all Simon Property Group properties across the country.
According to the company’s website, Wolfcase is scheduled to reopen May 9. The mall first closed March 18 through the end of the month, but the closure was extended as safer-at-home orders were issued.
Simon says they’re now reopening properties in accordance with state and local closure orders. The company has also implemented specific safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including employee screening and mandatory PPE for employees.
Social distancing efforts include:
- Limiting number of shoppers inside stores and limiting the number of open entrances to the mall;
- reminding shoppers to maintain proper distance from other shoppers and workers and encouraging them to refrain from shopping in groups;
- limiting food court and common seating and eliminating reusable items like trays, utensils, cups, etc.;
- closing play areas, stroller and valet stations and drinking fountains;
- placing signage and floor decals to encourage better traffic flow at entrances and in common areas;
- taping off urinals and sinks in restrooms to encourage proper distancing; and
- placing signage and dividers to separate shoppers entering and exiting the property.
Memphis and Shelby County began reopening some businesses Monday, May 1 as outlined in their Back-to-Business plan. Phase 1 allows retail stores to reopen as long as they follow certain guidelines, including operating at 50 percent capacity and employees must wear face masks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.