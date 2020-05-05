Tennessee inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - An inmate from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, Tennessee has died at a local hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
The 67-year-old man died Monday morning at 1:20, according to the news release. The exact cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s report.
The inmate was transported to the hospital on April 25 and was tested for COVID-19.
Currently, six Tennessee prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized. One of those patients is in critical condition.
