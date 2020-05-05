Tennessee officials discuss disparities as schools adjust to remote learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state leaders including the Shelby County Schools superintendent gathered for a discussion about disparities revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic and what is being done for citizens.
And like with all things related to the way we operate now, there were plenty of technical difficulties including the meeting starting almost 30 minutes late.
“Memphis has been a real partner for us as we navigate through the last 8 to 9 weeks," said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. "We’ve been in a state of constant contact with your elected officials there.”
Lee speaking at a virtual town hall hosted by Tennessee state Senator Raumesh Akbari a Democrat from Memphis. Lee said the state hopes to provide what every citizen in Tennessee needs in this coronavirus pandemic -- a very tall order.
State leaders talked about disparities among citizens who are at a disadvantage during this time because of obesity and diabetes making them more likely to have complications if they contract the virus.
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray talked about what the district has done since schools are closed for the rest of the school year and students are learning from home.
“We’ve distributed over 50,000 paper learning guides around the city and county," said Ray. "So that speaks volumes to the commitment of our parents and children.”
SCS is one of the largest school districts in the country with around 114,000 students. Senator Akbari said the pandemic has exposed a huge gap between the haves and have nots in urban and rural areas.
“It highlights the access to digital tools, the access to electronics to the educational process," said Akbari. "Those in our public schools who might not have access to devices compared to those in other schools.”
Akbari says the disparities really show the need for additional funding for things like laptops and other electronics. Lee also reiterated the need for social distancing and testing as the state opens back up.
