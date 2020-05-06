Autopsy reveals missing 81-year-old’s drowning death was accidental

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An autopsy has revealed that a missing 81-year-old man’s drowning death was accidental.
Curtis Harris was reported missing in December of last year.
His wife, Adorthy Harris, said she spoke with her husband around 7 p.m. the night he disappeared. She said he was going to get dinner but never returned to work.
He worked as a security guard at Ten Mile Creek Apartments on American Way.
Harris’ wife said it was his second day on the job.
On January 13, investigators responded to a report of a body in the pond next to the entry of the apartment complex. Harris’ family and pastor showed up at the scene to see a wrecker pull his blue Dodge Ram from the water.
Family and a medical examiner confirmed it was Harris’ body that was found.
According to an autopsy, Harris drowned to death by accident.
Though his vehicle was found in the pond, medical examiners found no sign of blunt force injury.
The autopsy showed hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease also contributed to his death. It hasn’t been determined if Harris experienced a medical event prior to his vehicle entering the water or once he entered the water.
