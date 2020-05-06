Brett Favre repaying $1.1 M for no-show speeches, auditor says

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students, The Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday, May 6, 2020, that Favre is repaying $1.1 million he received for multiple speaking engagements where auditor’s staffers said Favre did not show up. An audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, released May 4, said a nonprofit group used welfare money to pay Favre for $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018. Favre is not charged with any wrongdoing. (Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File/AP)