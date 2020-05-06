Capacity expands as free COVID-19 testing becomes available for frontline workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 task force said Wednesday that the capacity for testing at the community-based testing sites is still not being exhausted daily, as testing has now been opened up to frontline workers with or without symptoms.
“We need to make sure that people are availing themselves of the testing that is available in our community,” said Doug McGowen, City of Memphis, Chief Operating Officer. “We are still only using about 60 or 70 percent of the testing capacity that we have.”
Wednesday marked the launch of new COVID-19 testing criteria for frontline workers, which was first announced Tuesday and targeted in four main categories.
In addition to those in healthcare, correctional facilities, and first responders, employees in retail, sanitation and public utilities qualify for the asymptomatic COVID-19 tests.
With respect to public utilities, MLGW confirmed it’s seen 16 cases of COVID-19 among its employees and one death.
Public health officials said workers in the four categories are not required to get tested but they wanted to make the opportunity available.
They also said in some workplaces with outbreaks among employees they have encouraged managers to make testing information known to workers.
“We are not in any way mandating that frontline employees get tested. We want to make sure they have an opportunity to be tested if they want to or if their employer wants to encourage them to get tested,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “And that they can do that without incurring cost.”
Shelby County is reporting just less than 3,000 cases of the virus but the increase from Tuesday to Wednesday is 29 cases.
Haushalter said that’s the smallest daily increase since March and a sign of public adherance to social distancing.
