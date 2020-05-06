1 dead, dozens in quarantine after coronavirus outbreak among MLGW employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water announced multiple employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
MLGW tweeted there were 122 employees in quarantine or self-isolation, however, 87 have returned to work.
Six employees are awaiting coronavirus test results. Sixteen have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and one employee has died.
MLGW said they are working with the Shelby County Health Dept. for contact tracing and making changes as needed.
All MLGW employees are now required to wear masks.
