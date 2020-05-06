Deep cuts made to proposed MATA﻿ budget due to COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland presented a budget Monday with deep cuts to prepare for projected significant drop in tax collections.
The Memphis Area Transit Authority stands to lose millions this upcoming fiscal year.
Mayor Strickland’s budget proposal looks to slash the transit system’s funding from $29 million to to just over $19 million.
That $10 million cut is not sitting right with one Shelby County commissioner
"We received a letter from Mayor Strickland indicating the city of Memphis would not back out of their commitment to MATA funding," said County commissioner Mick Wright.
Wright is talking about a letter Strickland sent to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and county commissioners on February 10.
The letter was meant to ease commissioners concerns.
At the time they were considering a $20 increase to the Wheel tax to help fund MATA. The county has traditionally not contributed to MATA funding.
Mayor Strickland wrote in his letter
"Any funding provided to MATA by Shelby County will not only be helpful in realizing the promise of transit Vision 3.0, but will be additive to the support provided by the City, because we are committed to sustaining our level of support."
"That's really feeding into you know the concern that we had if the county would get involved in funding MATA, the city would back out," said Wright.
Shelby County Commissioners ultimately never voted on the proposal.
The City of Memphis' Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden said in a statement:
“It’s unfortunate that Commissioner Wright didn’t take more time to understand the facts before his comments.”
Madden went on to say that since Strickland’s administration came into office.. he and the city council have increased funding for MATA by more than $5 million.
Madden went on to say, "As the Mayor said yesterday, this is one time reduction during a global crisis , and the federal money MATA will receive more than replaces our funding."
MATA is receiving a $35 million grant from the CARES Act.
"I don't hold it against Strickland if he wants to back off the MATA funding, probably if I was in his position I would be looking for ways to cut the budget as well, but I think this goes to show that MATA was fine with the funding that it had already and we didn't need county investment," said Wright.
We also reached out to MATA for a response to the Mayor's proposal
MATA’s Chief Communications Officer Nicole Lacey sent WMC Action News 5 the following statement:
“The MATA leadership team is in the process of finalizing the FY 2021 MATA budget. At this time, we are unable to give any defnitive information until our internal budget review is complete and that includes working to integrate the CARES Act funding into the operations plan.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.