Drivers identified after deadly overnight crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police found two people dead after an overnight crash in Memphis.
Officers were called to a collision at East McLemore and South Third Street around 12:45 Wednesday morning.
Investigators found two cars crashed on the bridge. Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, however, two motorists did not survive their injuries.
MPD identified the first driver killed as Gabriel Adams, 23, and the second driver killed as Tiffany Draper, 34.
An investigation revealed Adams was driving westbound on McLemore when he veered into the opposing lane - striking the second vehicle.
