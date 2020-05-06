Dry today, but feeling much cooler

We will not see any rain today, but there will be an increase in cloud cover over the next few hours. It will e partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures only in the mid-60s. We will also have a breezy north wind at 5-15 mph. It will feel cool tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 66. Winds will be north 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 48. Winds north 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will warm up slightly tomorrow with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Clouds will build in on Thursday evening ahead of our next cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday morning through the afternoon, but rain should move out by the evening. High temperatures will slide back into the mid-60s Friday.
WEEKEND: It will be sunny and dry over the weekend, but it will be much cooler with temperatures about 10 degrees below average. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low temperatures will be in the 40s.
NEXT WEEK: It will still feel cooler as we kick off next week with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Monday will be dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
