Generous gesture by Mid-South teacher turns virtual lessons into global sensation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A generous gesture by a Mid-South teacher turned his virtual physics classes into an online sensation.
Years back, Soulsville teacher Jack Replinger created PositivePhysics.com.
He met website developer and Hamilton High School graduate Anthony Fizer playing basketball at Rhodes College.
They were doing pretty well with low-cost classes accessible to low-income communities.
But when the pandemic hit, Replinger decided to give all schools free access.
"I decided we would make the site free for all schools with schools affected by the pandemic for the rest of the year, and the response has been absolutely crazy,” Replinger recalled.
“After I posted it, we had 4,000 teachers from all over the country and all over the world sign up to use the site,” Replinger added.
As the site started to see more traffic and other countries joined in, Fizer quickly used his wiles to make the site globally-friendly.
“We've been able to incorporate a lot of functionalities, including a different way to store problems, which allows teachers to see students' progress,” Fizer explained.
He says the upgrades mean they’re ready for even more traffic.
“Right now, we have over 2.5 million problems that have been solved this year and the number is constantly going up as we get more users," Fizer added.
Replinger says PositivePhysics.com is now in 100 countries.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.