Girls, Inc. of Memphis opens virtual programming to all area girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With students still out of school due to COVID-19, Girls, Incorporated of Memphis is opening its new virtual programming to all girls in the Memphis community.
Since the start of the pandemic, their leadership has contacted every single one of their 1,600+ members to keep the girls connected and lend their resources, which has sometimes included groceries.
They have daily programming with recurring themes, but activities are new each day.
“We have a combination of live, online activities for the girls so they see their friends on screen and they see those mentors that they have those relationships with, and our staff members.” explained Girls, Inc. President Lisa Moore. “It gives them a sense of peace and grounding so they can be resilient during this time.”
Activities range from Zoomba to mask-making, STEM, talent shows, karaoke, poetry and graduation celebrations.
Check out the Girls, Inc. of Memphis Facebook page to register.
