105 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Forrest City prison

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - More than 100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at a prison in Forrest City, Arkansas.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 105 inmates and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at the low-security prison. Three staff members have tested positive at the high-security prison.
No deaths have been reported at this time. The prison is located at 1400 Dale Bumpers Road in Forrest City, Arkansas.
In Tennessee, a 67-year-old inmate died Monday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville.
