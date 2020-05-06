105 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Forrest City prison

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 6, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 10:22 AM

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - More than 100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at a prison in Forrest City, Arkansas.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 105 inmates and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at the low-security prison. Three staff members have tested positive at the high-security prison.

No deaths have been reported at this time. The prison is located at 1400 Dale Bumpers Road in Forrest City, Arkansas.

In Tennessee, a 67-year-old inmate died Monday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville.

