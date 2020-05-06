‘Letters of love’ delivered to Mid-South senior living homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been almost two weeks since a special mailbox went up at the Shops at Carriage Crossing for people to drop off letters for senior citizens.
Wednesday, those letters were delivered to Home Instead Senior Care, and they put some smiles on the residents’ faces.
Hundreds of cards, letters, poems and words of encouragement were dropped off.
If you want to be a part of this, it is not too late.
“We are still excepting these letters and cards and pictures. There are a lot of lonely seniors still left in the Memphis area that we want to deliver these to,” said Ken Cope, president of Home Instead Senior Care.
The mailbox is at the Shops at Carriage Crossing in Collierville, near Barnes and Noble.
You can also mail the letters to:
The Shops at Carriage Crossing
Attn: Send Seniors Love
4674 Merchants Park Circle, Suite 432 | Collierville, Tennessee 38017
