Man in critical condition after shooting at sports bar in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the doorway of a sports bar in Frasyer.
Police responded to an aggravated assault call in the 2500 block of N. Watkins at the Infinity Sports Bar and Grill at 1:18 Wednesday morning.
Officers were told a man was shot in the doorway of the bar.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.