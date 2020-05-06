Marshals capture Minnesota murder suspect in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force tracked a murder suspect from Minnesota to Arkansas.
Marshals arrested Orlando Franklin Wednesday in West Memphis. He was wanted on a second-degree murder warrant out of Ramsey County, Minnesota.
According to the Marshals Service, Franklin is accused of a deadly shooting April 25 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Franklin was arrested near South 21st Street and East Broadway Avenue. He’s currently jailed at a local detention facility.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.