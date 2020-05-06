Mid-South doctor reflects on last month amid pandemic, believes curve is flattening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More names get added to the number of COVID-19 cases each day, but E.R. Doctor Lee Berkenstock says there are signs that the curve is flattening.
"That number of COVID patients admitted to the hospital and on ventilators has remained steady for about two weeks," Dr. Berkenstock said.
Dr. Berkenstock said 97% of people who get COVID-19 do not end up hospitalized or on ventilators. Keeping up with the fraction that do is key in figuring out how bad things are.
"That's the real measure of how bad 'Bad' is, because there are a lot of people that can contract COVID that have no symptoms whatsoever," he said.
Still many questions remain unanswered.
The main question is whether or not there will be another wave.
"We don't know about the secondary wave. So, building hospitals even if they're temporary takes time to organize. So we need to continue what we've already done there," Dr. Berkenstock said.
How long is someone contagious after they have had the virus? Doctors are not sure. The answer, whether good or bad, is important for those living in nursing homes.
"Is there a place where we could reorganize our nursing homes to have COVID only nursing homes. Now these temporary hospitals can function as that," he said.
Also on the list of questions -- what are the long term effects of the virus?
“We’re waiting to see what happens to people that have had the respiratory distress syndrome, the worst case of the COVID, what does that do to their lungs going forward,” Berkenstock said.
There is one question health officials are confident they have the answer to. How important is social distancing, and healthy hand hygiene? Well they say, it is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.