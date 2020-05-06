Mississippi State basketball signs top player in Magnolia State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State gets a late basketball signee, who happens to be top in the Magnolia State.
The Bulldogs signed Keondre Montgomery, a 6′6″ guard-forward out of Jackson, Mississippi. The First Team All-State selection averaged more than 28 points, 6.5 rebounds, and four assists last season.
He led his high school to the Mississippi Class 5A-State Semifinals.
Montgomery picked the Bullies over Ole Miss, Seton Hall, and Wichita State.
