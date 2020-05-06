New Memphis speed cameras go live May 11

Memphis speed camera (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 6, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 5:22 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Phase one of Memphis’ new Speed Safety Camera Program begins next week.

Fifteen speed cameras were placed near critical S curves and school zones to encourage drivers to slow down and identify speeders. They’ll be fully operational May 11.

Map of new Memphis speed cameras
Map of new Memphis speed cameras (Source: City of Memphis)

Locations of cameras

  • Union Avenue - Rembert to Morrison School Zone
  • Whitney Avenue - Mountain Terrace to Wingate School Zone
  • Tillman Street - McAdoo to Tillman Cove School Zone
  • Kirby Parkway- Raines Rd to Birchwalk School Zone
  • Stratford Road - Bowen to Marcel School Zone
  • East Holmes Road - Tulane to Elvis Presley Blvd School Zone
  • Perkins Road - Wooddale to Scottsdale School Zone and Reverse Curve
  • North White Station Road - Normandy to Heatherway School Zone
  • Getwell Road - Mallory to Elliston School Zone
  • New Allen Road - Hawkins Mill Rd to Prince of Peace Church Reverse Curve
  • Tchulahoma Road - Shannon Circle to 400 ft South of Christine Reverse Curve
  • McLean Road - Forrest to Faxon School Zone
  • Quince Road - Sulgrave to Solway School Zone
  • Perkins Road - 100 ft South of Chip to 100 ft North of Perkins Cove Reverse Curve
  • Knight Arnold Road - 600 ft East of Mendenhall to 200 ft East of Spencer Reverse Curve

If you’re caught by one of the cameras, you’ll receive a $50 fine. Failure to respond results in an additional $45 fee.

The city plans on rolling out more school safety sites in the fall.

