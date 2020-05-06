New Memphis speed cameras go live May 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Phase one of Memphis’ new Speed Safety Camera Program begins next week.
Fifteen speed cameras were placed near critical S curves and school zones to encourage drivers to slow down and identify speeders. They’ll be fully operational May 11.
Locations of cameras
- Union Avenue - Rembert to Morrison School Zone
- Whitney Avenue - Mountain Terrace to Wingate School Zone
- Tillman Street - McAdoo to Tillman Cove School Zone
- Kirby Parkway- Raines Rd to Birchwalk School Zone
- Stratford Road - Bowen to Marcel School Zone
- East Holmes Road - Tulane to Elvis Presley Blvd School Zone
- Perkins Road - Wooddale to Scottsdale School Zone and Reverse Curve
- North White Station Road - Normandy to Heatherway School Zone
- Getwell Road - Mallory to Elliston School Zone
- New Allen Road - Hawkins Mill Rd to Prince of Peace Church Reverse Curve
- Tchulahoma Road - Shannon Circle to 400 ft South of Christine Reverse Curve
- McLean Road - Forrest to Faxon School Zone
- Quince Road - Sulgrave to Solway School Zone
- Perkins Road - 100 ft South of Chip to 100 ft North of Perkins Cove Reverse Curve
- Knight Arnold Road - 600 ft East of Mendenhall to 200 ft East of Spencer Reverse Curve
If you’re caught by one of the cameras, you’ll receive a $50 fine. Failure to respond results in an additional $45 fee.
The city plans on rolling out more school safety sites in the fall.
