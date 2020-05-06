Oak Court Mall set to reopen May 11 with new COVID-19 precautions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oak Court Mall announced Wednesday plans to reopen May 11 with a host of new safety protocols to address the threat of COVID-19.
The mall’s new hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Oak Court has added new policies to its Code of Conduct, including social distancing practices, recommended face coverings, prohibited groups and adherence to tenants’ COVID-19 policies as well as federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding the virus.
The mall will also disinfect and clean multiple times per day and have hand sanitizer dispensers in high-traffic areas and walkways.
While the mall itself will reopen May 11, individual tenants may have varying reopening dates. Guests are encouraged to call ahead or check @OakCourtMall on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
Oak Court Mall will also serve as a donation drop-off location for the Mid-South Food Bank. The donation bin is located near the Poplar Avenue food court entrance.
