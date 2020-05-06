Shelby County hair salons, barber shops reopen after being closed for more than a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many salons and barbershops in Shelby County reopened Wednesday and customers were immediately in their seats. Some are waiting to reopen after more than a month of being closed because of the pandemic.
“It’s like riding a bike, but that’s a lie,” Sharlinda Murphy owner of A True Salon said. “Finding our groove again is different.”
That groove, directed by Shelby County leaders and health officials, includes a lot of social distancing and cleaning. For salons and barbershops to reopen Wednesday officials say stations have to be spaced six feet apart, employees must wear masks and customers should wear them when practical and there must be at least 15 minutes between customers to properly sanitize among other things.
On reopening day at A True Salon in East Memphis there were two stylists on the floor.
“We came in this morning and I was concerned I had my appointments too close together and my other stylist thought she had hers too far apart,” Murphy said.
“We thought as soon as we got the green light it would be like flipping a switch,” Gould’s Academy Bartlett Director Garrett Gerlach said.
Gerlach at Gould’s Day Spa and Salon realized the staff needed time to get used to the new guidelines. Right now, customers can schedule appointments but the first nine Gould’s salons will wait until Friday to open.
“I’ll say come in prepared wearing your mask and expect it to be a little different,” Gerlach said.
Gould’s will be using one time disposable capes, taking customers temperatures and for now the salons won’t accept cash to prevent the spread of germs. For more of its protocols, click here.
While it’s taking some time to get used to this new process, stylists said they’re ready.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.