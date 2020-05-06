Tigers athletic director said Memphis will be ready when it’s time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Is there pressure for Mid-South colleges to rush their athletes back on campus to get ready for a football season that may, or may not happen?
The University of Memphis is taking a ‘watch but be prepared’ approach. While Athletic Directors at SEC schools like Ole Miss and Arkansas are targeting July and August to begin getting players ready to go, Tigers A.D. Laird Veatch is not committing to any date.
He said the City of Memphis, as well as the American Athletic Conference and the U of M administration at large, will all weigh in on what’s best for all concerned.
Veatch said, “Every place is different. Of course, we want our student-athletes back as soon as we possibly can. And, yeah, sure, are we targeting dates to sort of model after and push for? Yes. But, we’re not to a point yet to really announce those publicly."
Veatch said the Tigers Athletic Department is currently in good enough shape to not layoff personnel at this time. He also said the Tigers are not considering cutting any sports.
