Victim taken to Le Bonheur after shooting in store parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for information after an early morning shooting.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of a cell phone repair store on Airways and Ketchum early Wednesday morning.
First responders with the Memphis Fire Department have not confirmed the age, but the victim was taken to Le Bonheur.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.