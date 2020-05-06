Windy at times through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Passing clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. Expect increasing clouds Thursday night with showers or storms late.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms will move through before noon. No real severe threat at this time. It will dry out by afternoon. High temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s. Lows Friday night will fall into the low 40s behind the front.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny and dry over the weekend, but temperatures will hang out in the low to mid 60s with low temperatures in the low 40s.
NEXT WEEK: It will stay cool early next week with highs in the 60s and another chance of showers by Tuesday.
