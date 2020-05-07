Beale Street shops, restaurants reopening but entertainment remains on hold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street shops and restaurants are now allowed to open to customers beyond carry-out and to-go orders.
The City of Memphis and Beale Street management made the announcement Thursday as a part of Memphis’ Back-to-Business plan.
The opening of these businesses requires that additional safety protocols be maintained by both the Beale Street establishments and guests.
In light of the continuing threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for public safety, the following measures are being put into place to ensure continued social distancing and other health-related practices.
Conditions for Beale Street reopening:
- Beale Street shops and restaurants will be allowed to open; Beale Street as an entertainment district will remain closed
- All gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited
- Daily, beginning at 5 p.m., the street will be blocked off to vehicular traffic, with pedestrian traffic allowed only on sidewalks
Beale Street establishments will not:
- Sell drinks to patrons from the exterior or through any on-street carts
- Allow dine-in customer drinks to be carried out from the restaurant to the street, lid or no lid
- Schedule live music or DJs during open business hours
- Play outdoor music
Until further notice, Beale Street establishments will close to dine-in patrons at 10 p.m. each day.
The Blue Suede Brigade will be providing additional security daily.
