Best Life: Keep kids learning at home by playing math and reading games

Leyva said busy families can build learning into daily activities like setting the table or preparing a meal. She also said, “You can tell them, ‘oh, well, I need three eggs, so can you bring three eggs?’ And so, you’re counting. You can also compare, ‘ok, so do we have more rice or do we have more beans?” Parents can also strengthen language skills at laundry time as Leyva stated, “Any activity or any routine that you do at home can be turned into a learning opportunity, and in a very simple way.”