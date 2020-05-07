Clouds and rain move in tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers with a few storms late. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms early then gradual clearing in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with a gusty wind turning northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny and dry over the weekend, but temperatures will hang out in the low to mid 60s with low temperatures in the low 40s.
NEXT WEEK: It will stay cool early next week with highs in the 60s and another chance of showers by Tuesday. 70s and 80s return for Wednesday through Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
