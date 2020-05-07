‘Flowers and More’ offering contactless deliveries for Mother’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It can be easy to forget happy times ahead in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mid-South moms are hoping you’ll think of them!
And what better way to tell your mother you love her than with beautiful spring flowers!
Bunches of blooms are being prepared at “Flowers and More,” where the sentiment of love and social distancing go hand in hand.
This year, when mom receives her special delivery, she won’t have to worry about coming into close contact with anyone else.
“This year with Mother’s Day, with COVID-19, we’re doing contactless delivery," said Telisa Franklin, owner of Flowers and More. “So, what that means is people order the flower, whether on the phone or on our website, and we’ll actually deliver to their door. Give them a call, let them know there’s a package on their door, and that makes it contactless.”
Owner Telisa Franklin says you can still visit her shop. There are spots on the floor marking appropriate social distancing.
She says the goal is to make customers and her employees feel safe.
