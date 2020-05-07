2 found shot and killed, juvenile injured after crash near Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash and shooting that killed two people and left a juvenile seriously injured.
Officers were called to Barron Avenue near Getwell Road around 11:00 Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a shots fire call and found two cars crashed in the neighborhood.
Two people were found dead inside one car.
Another shooting victim showed up to the hospital before being transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.
The people killed have not been identified by MPD. No suspect information is available.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
