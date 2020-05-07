Governor says Arkansas casinos can reopen May 18 with restrictions

TEXARKANA, Ark. (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that the state’s casinos can reopen May 18 with some restrictions.
Casinos must operate at one-third capacity and follow social distancing guidelines.
Speaking in Texarkana Thursday, the governor said the state isn’t quite ready to move into phase two of its reopening plan.
“To enter Phase 2 of reopening, we must avoid a resurgence for 14 days,” said Hutchinson.
Arkansas Department of Health secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the CDC is pleased with Arkansas’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that saving lives versus saving businesses is a "false choice."
Smith said the state is likely to see spikes as it reopens, but that’s why they’re increasing contact tracing and testing capacity.
