Health department investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehab

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department continues investigating outbreaks at 14 long-term care facilities in the area. Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehab in the University of Memphis area has 58 cases of COVID-19 among employees and residents, including two deaths.
Concerned loved ones said Thursday they wanted to speak up to WMC Action News 5.
The two families said they weren't initially notified that their loved one had tested positive for the virus or was even being tested in the first place.
The Shelby County Health Department said Thursday they're seeking additional state help on the Highlands outbreak.
"When I spoke with the administration and asked the director of nursing why I wasn't notified about my aunt she said they thought I knew," said Barbara Jordan.
Jordan said she found out by talking to a floor nurse inside Highlands of Memphis that her aunt, 95-year-old Carrie Grant, tested positive for COVID-19. Jordan said her aunt didn't have any symptoms at first but she was told Wednesday in a FaceTime call from the facility that her aunt now wasn't eating.
"She was laying in bed. She does not look well at all," said Jordan.
June Lee also said a floor nurse told her that her mother 82-year-old Ida Nelson is also COVID-19 positive. Nelson is a breast cancer survivor, and she and Carrie Grant are roommates.
Lee said she hasn't heard anything from Highlands management and fears for her mother's condition.
"I never got a call from the administrative office of anybody there concerning that," she said. "That's what's really got me worried that something might be really going on. They won't call me or let me speak to my mom, so I can see her at all."
State records show the facility is licensed for 180 beds, and no recent disciplinary actions have been listed.
The Shelby County Health Department reports 47 residents at Highlands and 11 staff have tested positive for the virus. There have been two deaths. Officials said Thursday the department is asking the state for more aid on working that outbreak.
“We had a conversation about that facility yesterday,” said Director Alisa Haushalter. “It was my understanding our health officer was going to reach out to the Tennessee Department of Health to receive some additional technical assistance around that facility.”
In the meantime families of those inside say waiting and not knowing is the hardest part, as they pray from afar that their loved ones will pull through.
"I feel totally helpless in this situation not being able to speak to someone and have the confidence of knowing that she is receiving the very best care. I just know that she isn't," said Barbara Jordan.
Highlands of Memphis issued a lengthy statement Thursday which said they are testing residents and staff with or without symptoms, and they do have infection control policies in place.
"At The Highlands of Memphis our highest priority is the well-being of our residents and staff.
Unlike many nursing homes we have made it our policy to test residents and staff that do not have any symptoms of COVID along with those with symptoms.
We feel that the best way to contain this terrible disease is by knowing who is infected. While it may appear that our facility has reported higher than average cases it is not a function of our infection control policies, it is because we are testing everyone and not just symptomatic residents.
We ask the community to lift our staff and residents up in prayer in these unprecedented times. We also strongly urge our neighboring facilities to test ALL residents and staff, once this enemy is no longer invisible the odds of success become greater.
We continue adhering to COVID-19 quarantine precautions put in place by federal and local authorities.
We understand the need to provide test data in a timely matter within national HIPPA regulation, and the State of Tennessee guidelines as it pertains to releasing resident and staff test results to the public.
We are thankful to our residents, families, and front-line staff for their patience and understanding as we are all in this together. We will continue to work to provide our facility with a stable and safe environment under the CDC, World Health Organization, CMS, state and local guidelines."
When asked if all families members were notified of positive tests of their loved ones, the facility’s administrator Sandra Daniels responded by email, “Yes, they were.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.