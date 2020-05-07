On the front line: Mid-South nurse details the emotional experience of working with COVID-19 patients in NYC hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Angela Devore is a nurse from Somerville, Tennessee. She spent nearly two months working with COVID-19 patients in a Harlem, N.Y. hospital.
On the eve of her return to the Mid-South, Angela shared a few words about the emotional experience.
When all this first started and they needed nurses in Washington, I was between contracts and knew I wanted to help. Initially I was going to go to Washington to help. Then New York City hospitals began to be overwhelmed and needed nurses. Since I am already licensed in New York and not licensed in Washington I chose to go to New York City to help.
I knew that this is something that I wanted to do so I prayed about it. When my kids were OK with it, whenever I told them that I was planning to go to New York City to help, they had my back 100%. I knew that’s where I was supposed to be!
I was at peace with my decision to go to New York City and I knew that I would be safe here because I know that God would not call me to do something without providing me with everything that I need and keep me protected and safe. But nothing could have prepared me for what I would see whenever I got here.
The hospital was so overwhelmed. There were so many patients in the emergency room who were very sick. The patients were everywhere -- they were in the hallways and there was no where to put people. It felt like I just stepped into a movie.
No visitors were allowed because of virus spread so quickly, so the patients were sick, they were alone and they were scared. Everyone worked together tirelessly to take care of the patients, but the patients were still dying. And they were dying alone and scared.
It was the worst part for me because I came to save lives and so I felt like a failure. I felt useless. So all I had to offer was my patience and a hand to hold while they were alone.
My family and friends back home encouraged me, telling me how brave I am and how proud they are of me. What they don’t know is that I’m sitting here in New York City in a hotel after some of the longest, hardest shifts of my life. And all I’m thinking is I came here to save people. and so I felt useless.
I prayed every day and believed there has to be an end this, and although it’s not over it has gotten better now that I’m near the end of my assignment. I’m getting ready to come home, but in the last two months I have felt every emotion possible -- fear, sadness, anger, defeat, love, pride and hope. I was mentally and physically exhausted after every shift.
On a positive note, I would not change this experience for anything and if they called me and told me that they needed me back I would come back!
In the last two months I got to be a part of the best emergency room team in New York City. I got to meet a lot of great nurses, awesome doctors and providers. Some of the best nurses in the U.S. came together as one team to get through this during the worst times, the darkest days.
Every person in the emergency room at Harlem hospital from the doctors all the way to the environmental services pulled together as one team. Every staff member at Harlem hospital made me feel like I was part of their family!
May 6 through May 12 is National Nurses Week. We’re celebrating Angela and her fellow nurses for whom we are so grateful.
