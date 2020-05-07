Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has won the Cornish Trophy, presented annually to the top Canadian player in NCAA football. Hubbard was the AP Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting, the third-best finish for a Canadian player. He rushed for 2,094 yards last season, the second-best single-season total in Oklahoma State history. Hubbard plans to return to school next season. He was the runner-up for the Cornish Trophy in 2019. Other finalists this year included Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool and Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, both of whom were picked in the NFL draft.