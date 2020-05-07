Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr says he's transferring to Kentucky. The move gives the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team's entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft. Sarr is a 255-pounder from France who was the Demon Deacons' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer last season. He announced his decision to play for the Wildcats on social media. He also called former Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning and his staff “family.” Manning was fired last month and replaced by Steve Forbes. Sarr will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility because of the coaching change.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State is promoting Jason Shay to fill the head coaching vacancy that arose when Steve Forbes left for Wake Forest. Shay was an assistant on Forbes’ staff at ETSU the last five seasons. The Buccaneers went 130-43 during that time for the program’s best record over a five-year stretch in school history. ETSU went 30-4 this year, set a single-season school record for victories and won the Southern Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles. Shay had been serving as interim head coach since Wake Forest hired Forbes to replace the fired Danny Manning last week.
UNDATED (AP) — All but one of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference have indicated they plan to reopen their campuses for the fall semester. That step is widely believed to be needed to resume football and other sports. South Carolina and Tennessee became the latest schools in the nation’s top football conference to announce their plans, joining Alabama, LSU and others. Vanderbilt hasn’t announced its plans for the fall. Schools across the nation are largely closed through the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UNDATED (AP) — Eight of the 14 football-playing members of the Atlantic Coast Conference are making plans for reopening campuses this fall following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Four others have publicly said they’re exploring scenarios for a return. Reopening campuses for in-person instruction would be a crucial step toward restarting college sports. That's particularly true for football with its late-summer preseason practices. Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech have all publicly stated the goal of having campuses open for fall classes, assuming that health officials advise it is safe.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary. Joseph has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati. The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina has 750 tackles and 31 interceptions in his 14-year career. He ranks fourth among active NFL players in career interceptions and leads all active NFL cornerbacks in tackles. The Titans’ addition of Joseph comes two weeks after they selected LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round of the draft.
UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of negotiations tells The Associated Press the Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates for the running of the Preakness. The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August. The Preakness was originally set for May 16 as the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The uncertain timeline allows for the possibility of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont being run out of order.