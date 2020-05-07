Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
University of Tennessee eyes fall semester back on campuses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee system plans to end its hiatus on in-person classes due to the coronavirus pandemic and bring students back to campuses for the upcoming fall semester. A university news release Wednesday says the decision comes after the creation of a systemwide task force in April, in addition to task forces for individual campuses. University system President Randy Boyd says school officials will continually monitor state and local health data and policies and be prepared to adjust and communicate plans when needed. The university switched to online coursework in March due to the pandemic. The university has campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMOKY MOUNTAINS
Parts of Smoky Mountains to reopen starting this weekend
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is starting to reopen parts of the park, beginning with many roads and trails this weekend. The park has been closed since late March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The park said in a news release that new safety measures will be implemented in facility operations and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as areas reopen. The release said some of the measures will include reduced group size limits, disinfectant fogging for restrooms and public buildings, installation of plexiglass shields at visitor centers and personal protective equipment requirements for maintenance workers. The first phase begins Saturday.
REMAINS FOUND-TENNESSEE
Police identify remains found in Tennessee tornado search
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have identified skeletal remains found during a March search for victims of a deadly tornado as a man they believed to have been homeless. The Cookeville Police Department on Wednesday identified the remains found March 4 in a collapsed tent in a wooded area as 34-year-old Brian Matthew Keserich. Police say he was originally from Kentucky with no last known address. Police say the death remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected. In March, tornado-producing storms tore through Middle Tennessee, killing 25 people, including 19 in Putnam County, which includes Cookeville.
VIRTUAL 5K
Tennessee parks holding virtual 5K race to benefit honeybees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Parks is organizing a virtual 5K race this month that will coincide with World Bee Day and benefit the Tennessee State Park Honey Project. According to a news release from the parks, the virtual race can be run — or walked — from any location. Participants run at their own pace and time themselves. The race takes place May 17-23. Registration is $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Tennessee State Park Honey Project, which helps establish honeybee hives in parks across Tennessee. Participants will receive a bib by email. A finisher’s medal and certificate will be sent by mail.
AP-TN-VOUCHER LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
In reversal, Lee says state no longer implementing vouchers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee’s office says the state has hit pause on a new school voucher program, reversing course just a day after the Republican encouraged parents to apply despite a recent court declaring the program unconstitutional and unenforceable. Instead, Tennessee’s attorney general’s office on Wednesday sought permission to continue implementing a new school voucher program just days after a judge deemed the law unconstitutional and unenforceable. Lee raised eyebrows Tuesday when he told reporters that the state would continue to encourage parents to apply for the vouchers.
VANDERBILT GRANT-DRUG DISCOVERY
Vanderbilt University gets $20M grant for drug research
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University has announced a $20 million gift to support the school's research into treatments for people with brain disorders. The university said in a statement Tuesday that the William K. Warren Foundation gave the grant to the school’s Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery. The center has about 100 scientists focusing on transforming academic research into treatments for brain disorders including Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia and Parkinson’s disease. The university says one of its recent discoveries is a drug that could help slow memory loss. It's undergoing clinical trials.