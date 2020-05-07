Memphians express concerns about receiving unemployment benefits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week more than 8,200 people in the Greater Memphis area filed for unemployment, bringing the total to more than 73,000 claims since March.
Many who have filed have had concerns wondering when they could see the money.
For Brittany Little, a mom of three boys, the unknown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has caused anxiety.
"Being a mom, especially of three kids, it’s scary not knowing,” Little said.
Her husband has been the sole provider for their family, working two jobs at a local restaurants.
But with the pandemic closing many dining rooms, he lost both of his jobs within one week.
"He applied for unemployment and we applied on March 28th,” Little said.
Six weeks have come and gone, and the couple still haven't heard anything.
"We literally called about 600 times before we finally got through to somebody."
Little says the representative still had no set answer on when her family could receive the money.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce, last week more than 8,200 people filed new unemployment claims in the Greater Memphis area, with more than 321,000 claims filed in the state in the last seven weeks.
Little says she's grateful for the savings she and her husband have been living off of the last month, but hopes to see benefits in the near future as that will soon run out.
"I know our issues aren't more than the next, but they are important to us."
WMC Action News 5 reached out to the Department of Labor and Workforce about Little’s situation.
They replied Thursday afternoon and said the claim was paused for a time, but has now been approved meaning hopefully Little and her family will see benefits soon.
As for others in similar situations, officials say they will distribute more than 300,000 claims this week and as more claims pay, call volume will go down allowing more people to speak to a call agent.
