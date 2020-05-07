Memphis Botanic Garden reopens Thursday for members only

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has approved plans from the Memphis Botanic Garden to begin reopening in phases.
The Garden reopens Thursday to members only. It reopens to daily fee guests Tuesday, May 19.
For the month of May, the Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are thrilled to be able to reopen our grounds and to do so in a measured and incremental way,” said Michael Allen, executive director. “Since closing our gates on March 21, we have looked forward to this day, as have our members and guests. I am grateful to our dedicated horticulture, grounds and nursery staffs who have kept the grounds in good shape during this difficult time.”
Some new safety protocols are in place as the Garden reopens.
- Only outdoor spaces are currently reopening.
- The Children’s Garden will remain closed for now as will other high-touch areas like the red bridge and Prehistoric Plant Trail. These features will reopen when it’s deemed safe.
- The Garden will control the number of guests admitted to the grounds if needed to assure social distancing practices are possible.
- Guests should be in groups of 10 or less, remain six feet apart, wear a mask and stay home if sick.
- One set of bathrooms will be open on the grounds (behind the stage and adjacent to Sara’s Place).
- The Nursery at the Garden will remain available for online purchases only at this time.
- All special indoor events remain canceled for the month of May.
- Fratelli’s restaurant is open for call-ahead orders with curbside pickup or on the grounds (picnic) dining.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.