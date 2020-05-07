More than 37,300 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - More than 37,300 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
In the last seven weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, over 321,000 unemployment claims were filed in the state. This number does not take into account any brand new claims or people who did not make a weekly certification.
The most recent data entered from the week of May 2 - totaling to 37,319 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21.
Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 2nd:
