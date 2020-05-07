More than 37,300 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

The Investigators: New unemployment filings are going down but will the decrease continue?
May 7, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - More than 37,300 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.

In the last seven weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, over 321,000 unemployment claims were filed in the state. This number does not take into account any brand new claims or people who did not make a weekly certification.

The most recent data entered from the week of May 2 - totaling to 37,319 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21.

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims
10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
13 April 4, 2020 116,141 116,141
14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 2nd:

Local Workforce Development Area New Claims FIled
Greater Memphis 8,218
Northwest Tennessee 918
Southwest Tennessee 1,244
Northern Middle Tennessee 13,274
Southern Middle Tennessee 2,255
Upper Cumberland 1,009
Southeast Tennessee 3,787
East Tennessee 6,303
Northeast Tennessee 1,781
West TN Mobile American Job Center 18
Middle TN Moblie American Job Center 108
East TN Mobile American Job Center 10

For more information on unemployment, head to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.

