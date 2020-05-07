Rain arrives tonight and sticks around until Friday

It’s dry this morning with only a few clouds. There will be sunshine for the first half of the day, but clouds will gradually build in during the late afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the lower 70s. Showers will start after 7 pm and rain will last through early tomorrow. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-50s tonight.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 72. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 56. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: A cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow and give us a chance for showers through early afternoon. Rainfall totals will be up to 1 inch and no severe weather is expected. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the mid-60s tomorrow with evening temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be sunny and dry over the weekend, but it will be much cooler with temperatures about 10 degrees below average. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low temperatures will be in the 40s.
NEXT WEEK: It will still feel cooler as we kick off next week with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Monday will be dry, but a few pop-up showers will be possible Tuesday. High temperatures will start climbing back to the mid-70s Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
