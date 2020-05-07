Rain, wind, and cooler temperatures to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain will move through much of the Mid-South late tonight into early morning Friday. That will be followed by cool, dry air, and a brisk northwest wind. The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for the Mid-South from 7 AM to 7 PM tomorrow. Expect wind gusts of 30 to 35 MPH during the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Showers Wind: S 5-15 Low: 56
FRIDAY: Morning Rain & Thunder Wind: NW 10-20 High: 65
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 42
Widespread rain will move in before sunrise Friday and continue through late morning into the early afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times in some areas with average rainfall of half an inch to an inch.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Mother’s Day will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows again in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
