Rain, wind, and cooler temperatures to end the week

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows again in the lower 60s.