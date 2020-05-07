Shelby County health officials reinforce the importance of wearing face masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday public health officials in Shelby County said they wanted to reinforce the importance of wearing face masks or coverings when you're in public, so it came with a show and tell.
"Do make sure the mask fits snugly, covers the mouth, nose, and chin," said Jennifer Randle, with the Shelby County Health Department.
Leaders laid out the dos and don'ts of wearing face coverings.
They said you should wash your hands before putting the covering on, ensure the fit is tight, use the ear loops to remove, and wash cloth masks daily. Masks should be stored in a paper bag when you are not using them or hung up..
They said you should never touch a mask on your face while using it or leave your mouth, nose, and chin exposed. Single-used masks should also never be reused.
"The governor's office has sent almost 40,000 masks to Shelby County," said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
The Shelby County Health Department Thursday started handing out masks being mass produced by a sock manufacturer through Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's COVID-19 Unified Command group. The state intends to buy 5 million of them.
But critics, including Knoxville state representative Gloria Johnson, have said the masks doled out by the state are too porous to be effective.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said her office did not find the coverings problematic.
“They are cotton, but they have a little bit of a stretch which makes them fit your face much more tightly than a lot of the cotton masks that you see individuals wearing,” she said. “So from my perspective, I don’t have any complaints about the mask. Others may feel differently, but from our end, they meet what would be CDC expectations for a facial covering, particularly one made of cotton.”
A spokesperson for Governor Bill Lee’s office said Friday in a statement the masks are not intended for medical use, and the material is meant to allow for easier breathing by the user. The governor’s office also said the masks are treated with an anti-microbial agent.
"In the effort to provide cloth masks to Tennesseans, UCG is purchasing 5 million cloth face masks from Renfro, Corp, a global designer and distributer of legwear products, headquartered in Mount Airy, N.C. with a manufacturing and distribution operation in Cleveland, Tenn.
We are purchasing the masks from Renfro at a cost of $1.65 each. We received a shipment of 400,000 this past weekend from Renfro, and we used this initial shipment to send masks to all 95 health departments statewide.
Another 600,000 masks will be delivered from Renfro this weekend, and then 1 million in weekly shipments thereafter until we reach 5 million.
UCG will use the relief available to the State of Tennessee through the federal Coronovirus Relief Fund to receive reimbursement funding assistance for the purchase of the masks as an eligible public expenditure.
We are still working on the distribution plan to provide the masks directly to Tennesseans. Providing the masks to health departments is the start of the effort, and we’ll announce more distribution details as we finalize.
Neither this mask, nor any cloth face mask, is intended for medical use. Cloth face coverings are meant “to slow the spread of the virus,“ by interfering with the release of saliva droplets that could contain viral material. Therefore cloth face coverings are to help prevent possibly “transmitting the virus to others,” as the CDC indicates in its recommendations on cloth coverings here.
It’s also important to note that even when wearing a cloth face mask or covering, Tennesseans still need to observe social distancing and public gathering guidelines when they are out in public.
The Renfro masks are made with a terry polyester material with Lycra blend tie straps. The material also allows for easier breathing by the user, which is also CDC recommendation. The masks are washable, reusable, and treated with Silvadur, a non-toxic silver antimicrobial good for 25 industrial washes. The mask is contoured for fit and to provide less movement and gaping at the nose bridge and eyes."
